Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:52 AM
Journo killed in car-motorcycle accident in Singra

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

A journalist, Sohel Ahmed Jibon, 33, was killed when Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sukhmoy Sarkar's car collide with victim's motorcycle at Singra in Natore.
The accident took place in Ningin area of Singra upazila on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sohail Ahmed, Singra Upazila Correspondent of 'Duranto Sangbad' published from Bogura also  Assistant Teacher of Singra Bandar School and College.
Rezwanul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhalmaliya Highway Police Station, told media, "Sohail Ahmed was on his way to Bandar School and College on a motorbike from Singra. Around 10:30am his motorcycle collided head-on with Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer's car coming from the opposite direction near the Ningin petrol pump.
"Sohail Ahmed was seriously injured as he was crushed by the car. He died on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. So far no complaint was lodged with the police station," Jhalmaliya Highway Police OC added.
Mollah Imran Ali, President of Singra Press Club, said, "UNO's wife is a teacher at Singra Gol-e-Afroz College. Locals said, the accident took place when the UNO's official car drove his wife to the college."
"We have to find out why the car of Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer went to Singra and how the accident happened," Singra Press Club President added.







