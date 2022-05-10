Zero Covid death for 19th straight day

No Covid-related death was reported in the country in 24 hours until Monday morning.

With this, the country witnessed zero Covid death for the 19th consecutive day and the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

Thirty new Covid cases were recorded during the period which took the total caseload to 1,952,829.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.40 per cent from Sunday's 0.41 per cent as 7,413 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Sunday, the number of cases was lower as 23 new cases were reported. -UNB









