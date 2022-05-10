Video
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
Two BCL activists shot in clash in Cumilla

LDP GS Redwan arrested

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

At least two activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were shot during a clash between the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the BCL in Cumilla's Chandina.
The incident took place at noon on Monday in front of Redwan Ahmed Degree College in Chandina Municipality. The victims were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Johnny and Nazmul Hasan. Police arrested LDP Secretary General and former lawmaker of Comilla-6, Redwan Ahmed for firing at BCL activists.
Cumilla Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Daudkandi Circle) Fayez Iqbal confirmed this information to journalists.
According to police and local sources, LDP leaders and activists had an Eid reunion at the Chandina Redwan Ahmed Degree College campus. Suddenly Chhatra League also organized a meeting at the same place.
Later, both sides took a face-to-face position in front of the college. At one stage, when LDP's Secretary General Redwan Ahmed's car reached in front of the college, the BCL leaders and activists chased the car. Redwan Ahmed was in the car at the time. Redwan Ahmed fired two rounds from his personal pistol from the window of the car. Two BCL activists were shot.
Police said immediately after the incident Redwan was arrested with his firearm. He is currently in police custody at Chandina police station. The situation in the municipal area has been tense since the incident.
In this regard, Cumilla North District Awami Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Liton Sarkar said, "Redwan Ahmed has caused barbaric incidents on Chandina's soil. He shot our BCL leaders with his own hands. They were hospitalized. I am demanding a fair trial for this incident."


