20 AL men injured in in-fighting at Meherpur

At least 20 leaders and activists of two groups were injured on Monday in a clash between supporters of the two candidates at the beginning of the Mujibnagar Upazila Awami League (AL) conference in Meherpur.

During the clash, Mujibnagar police brought the situation under control with heavy baton charges.

The clash took place between the activists of Upazila Presidential candidate and Upazila Chairman Zia Uddin Biswas and the activists of Bagoyan Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ayub Hossain at around 11:00am. Additional police were later deployed at the conference venue.

A discussion meeting was organized on the occasion of the conference of Mujibnagar Upazila Awami League after eight years at the premises of tourist motel of Mujibnagar Complex at 10:30am on Monday.

Central Awami League Organizing Secretary BM Mozzamel Haque was present as chief guest at the conference.

Meherpur-1 constituency lawmaker Farhad Hossain, also State Minister for Public Administration, was also present as the inaugural speaker.











