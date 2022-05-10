Dhaka-Ctg train service resumes

CUMILLA, May 9: The railway communications between Dhaka-Chattogram and Noakhali routs have been restored after nine hours of suspension following a train derailment in Cumilla.

The train service resumed at around 1:00pm, Cumilla Railway Path Officer Md Leyakat Ali on Monday.

Earlier, three bogies of a freight train derailed at Rajapur railway station area under Burichang upazila in Cumilla at around 4:00am on Sunday night.

Two rescue trains reached the spot and tried for three hours to rescue the derailed bogies. -UNB