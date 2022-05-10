Video
Dhaka-Ctg train service resumes

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CUMILLA, May 9: The railway communications between Dhaka-Chattogram and Noakhali routs have been restored after nine hours of suspension following a train derailment in Cumilla.
The train service resumed at around 1:00pm, Cumilla Railway Path Officer Md Leyakat Ali on Monday.
Earlier, three bogies of a freight train derailed at Rajapur railway station area under Burichang upazila in Cumilla at around 4:00am on Sunday night.
Two rescue trains reached the spot and tried for three hours to rescue the derailed bogies.



