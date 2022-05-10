

Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa

Over a hundred media workers, former colleagues and friends of KG Mustofa gathered on the JPC premises to show their last respect to him as his mortal remains were brought there around 1:30pm.

Apart from journalists, people from different professions also paid homage to the veteran journalist by placing wreaths on his coffin.

Wreaths were also placed on his coffin, on behalf of different organisations, including JPC, BFUJ, DUJ, PIB and Noakhali Journalist Forum.

Earlier, his namaz-e-Janaza was held on the JPC premises.

JPC senior vice president Hasan Hafiz, general secretary Ilias Khan, joint secretaries Mainul Alam and Ashraf Ali, treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, senior journalist Ershad Majumder, Mohiuddin Alamgir, Mostafa Kamal Majumder, Zakaria Kajal, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Omar Faruque, M Abdullah, Nurul Amin Rokon, Khairuzzaman Kamal and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury took part in the janaza.

KG Mustofa (84), the legendary lyricist of numerous evergreen songs from the golden era of Bengali cinema, passed away at his home in Azimpur at 8 pm on Sunday at the age of 84.

Born on July 1st, 1936, in Begumganj of Noakhali district, KG KG Mustofa is known for writing many popular songs, including "Tomare Legeche Eto Je Bhalo, Chaand Bujhi Ta Jaane" from the movie 'Rajdhanir Buke' (1960) starring Rahman-Shabnam. This iconic track was composed by Pakistani-Bangladeshi playback singer and film music composer Robin Ghosh and sung by famous Indian singer Talat Mahmood. -UNB









