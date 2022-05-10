Major work of metro rail’s Uttara to Agargaon section completed: DMTCL

Construction work of concourse roof, platform roof, steel roof structure and iconic station from Uttara to Agargaon section of the much awaited Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 commonly known as metro rail is completed.

"We have already completed service transfer, check boring, test pile, main pile, pile cap, i-girder, precast segment casting, all peer head, viaduct, parapet wall on viaduct, long span balanced cantilever and sub-structure of all stations," official familiar with the process said on Monday.

He said concourse roof, roof sheet of all stations including platform roof, steel roof structure and iconic station installation was completed. Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said that the metro rail, a dream public transport, is being implemented under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's milestone initiative in transport sector in the capital.

"If the construction work continues this pace then we will be able to go for first phase operation by December 16, this year," he said.

Siddique said that the Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 or MRT Line 6, the elevated rail line is being constructed between Uttara Sector-3 and Motijheel, which will also go to Kamalapur railway station as per the Prime Minister's directive. -BSS











