2 get 5-yr jail for selling drugs in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 9: A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced two drug paddlers to five years in prison in a drug case.

Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhunyan passed the verdict this afternoon in presence of the convicted persons.

The convicts are Nurul Gani, Nurul Goni, hailed from Panchliash thana in the city and Saiful Islam hailed from Patiya Upazila of the district.

The court also awarded Taka five thousand as fine to them, in default, they will have to serve another 6 months jail. According to the prosecution story is in brief that a team of Narcotics Control Department (NCD), acting on a tip-off, detained two drug traders with 250 pieces of Yaba from Atrurdepo area under Panchliash thana on January 17, 2015. -UNB











