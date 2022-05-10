Video
Thalassemia tests before marriage stressed

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The cases of Thalassemia have been reduced across the world by testing for the disease before marriage. Experts said that in order to reduce the number of such patients in Bangladesh, it is important to add information in the National Identity Card or undergo blood tests before marriage to ascertain the status of the individual.
Speakers said about the disease at a seminar on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day on Sunday. The seminar was organized by the Thalassemia Centre of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
Thalassemia Day is celebrated in Bangladesh as well as elsewhere in the world.
Thalassemia is a hereditary anaemia. These patients suffer from anaemia from an early age. Their characteristic is that since they suffer to reproduce the optimum amount of blood in their body, they have to live their life on periodic blood transfusion.
At present, one out of every 14 people in the country is a carrier of Thalassemia and more than 70,000 children are infected with the disease. Six thousand babies are born with different types of Thalassemia every year. At present, 18 million people in Bangladesh suffer from Thalassemia. It is difficult for a person with the disease to recover by undergoing bone marrow transplantation. This requires a social revolution.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seven per cent of Bangladeshis, or about 11 million people, are carriers of Thalassemia. Every year, 7,000 new Thalassemia babies are born through intermarriage between Thalassemia carriers. Thalassemia patients survive by receiving one to two bags of blood per month. If left untreated, these patients die of anaemia.
Prof Dr Mohammad Sahidullah, President of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, said, "Screening for Thalassemia patients will be arranged at the hospital. Awareness is much more important than the treatment of this disease."
He called on all to work together for the betterment of Thalassemia patients.
Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam, Director of the Institute, said, Thalassemia will be greatly reduced if marriage did not take place without the permission of the marriage registrar. When people fall in love, no one will see if they have Thalassemia. For this it is necessary to test at the secondary or primary level. It is not possible to undertake bone marrow transplantation of three lakh people in the country. All that is needed is awareness.
Prof Amirul Mershed Khasru, Assistant Director General (ADG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "There is no need to say anything for the treatment of Thalassemia. The most important thing for this is prevention. Italy had the highest number of Thalassemia patients. Iran has a marriage counsellor from whom the permission have to be taken.






