Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:50 AM
Letter To the Editor

Advertisement and quality of the product

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Dear Sir

Products of different bands are constantly being discovered. Of course, advertising plays a vital role in promoting these and reaching the consumer level. But recently many new brands of commodities are emerging. There is a substantial shortage of quality products.

In most cases the models participate as product models without verifying the quality of the product. As a result, people are attracted to that product and are being deceived by consuming it. But the common man always believes in these famous models and thinks of them as guides. Therefore, I think that before advertising any product, its full quality should be monitored. Then it will be possible to deliver the highest quality products at the consumer level and popular models will also be able to reciprocate the trust of the common man.

Authorities responsible should take the issue with importance so that the quality of a product is ensured.

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Department of Management, Feni Government College



