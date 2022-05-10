

Strengthening bilateral relations with Canada



The United States and Canada enjoy the world's largest and most comprehensive trading relationship that supports millions of jobs in each country and constitutes a $1.6 trillion bilateral trade and investment relationship. Canada and the United States trade $1.7 billion in goods and services daily. Two-way trade in goods and services totalled more than $614.9 billion in 2020.



However, Bangladesh imports primarily red lentils, cereals, edible oil, oil seeds, miscellaneous fruit items, fertilizer, mechanical appliances, wood pulp, paper/paperboard, scraps, and optical, medical, scientific and technical instruments from Canada. Bangladesh is the second largest importer of Canadian food grains and other agricultural products in South Asia.



In the last few years, FDI inflow into Bangladesh has been modest. Net FDI inflow into the country during 2018-2020 was $9.05 billion. During this period, India recorded a net FDI inflow of $154.51 billion. In 2021 FDI just goes up but not expected.



Country think tankers believe that Bangladesh has the capacity to attract $25-30 billion in FDI annually with enhancements in its business climate indicators and continued reform in its regulatory environment by strengthening bilateral relationship. Although government had targeted to attract $32 billion in FDI during the Seventh Five-Year Plan period stretching from the fiscal year of 2015-16 to 2019-20. But the country managed less than $10 billion. In this regards, the country economist called for ensuring strict regulations, bureaucratic complexities, inadequate infrastructures and lack of one-stop service have become major challenges to lifting the volume of FDIs.



Nonetheless huge opportunities are waiting for Bangladeshis entrepreneurs, like25 billion US dollar worth of Canadian retail apparels market according to the Canada Bangladesh chamber of commerce and industry (Cancham Bangladesh) president. While country RMG goods exported more than $1 billion USD in the year 2021. Others ample opportunities are agro business industry, biotechnology, advance genomics and ITC and engineering sector.



In the meantime, Business Council of Canada (BCC) is interested in Bangladesh; the high commissioner informed that the organization sought sector-based information from the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada. He requested to send the recommendations and reports made by the joint working group to the BCC.



Strengthening bilateral relations with Canada



Bangladesh is now one of the best investment destinations in the region. Thanks to its infrastructure facilities, huge domestic market and duty-free facilities in major global markets. But Canadian investors are not yet aware of this advantage. Therefore, a joint working committee of the two countries will brand Bangladesh in Canada to strengthen investment and trade, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said in a statement this year.



Furthermore, Canadian pension fund may also appear to be a good source for financing investment in Bangladesh. Here mentioned bellow few more recommendation for boost economic growth by trade and investment from Canada to Bangladesh. Let's have a look:



The Bangladesh government should ensure one-stop services for foreign investors so that they felt comfortable in making the country their investment hub. There are a lot of positive indicators of the economy, but it has not tapped the potentiality of FDI. Some peers of Bangladesh have managed to secure a higher volume of FDI. For instance, Vietnam received $19.74 billion last year and $4.42 billion in the first quarter of this year.



The signing of Free Trade Agreement, Bilateral Air Transport Agreement, Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, Establishment of Bangladesh Consulate General Office in Vancouver and Honorary Consulate General of Canada in Chattogram, Issuance of On-Arrival Visa to Canadian Citizens in Bangladesh, Extension of GPT and earmarking 100 acres of land in Bangabandhu Industrial Area as Canadian Industrial Zone will strengthen trade and investment between the two countries.



Canada's visa process is a major obstacle to bilateral trade. Doing business ranking should be developing for more trade and foreign direct investment in the country. Every year, the World Bank (WB) creates a list of 190 countries based on business environment metrics. In their last index, Bangladesh ranked 168th out of 190 in 2020 according to World Bank data.



Tariff and non-tariff barrier should be removed for long time. At the same, time ensuring level playing field between foreign and domestic companies. To look into the difficulties which are facing with import and export, duty structures, transportation, dumping, antidumping or other trade related issues.



Must disseminate the trade inquiries and market information to all stakeholders and news on international trade fairs & exhibitions. Financial regulators such as the central bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) should address the issues efficiently in the interest of the economy. And non-traditional sectors should come forward by public private partnership (PPP) for boost country economic growth. It is true that high-standard trade agreement and supporting mutually beneficial trade resulting in freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in Bangladesh.

Md Harunur Rashid

Deputy Secretary, BKMEA













