When will you pay Tk19000 for a shirt?

How much does a decent shirt cost in the current market? Once upon a time, the answer was simple but in a cosmopolitan city, the counter question could be, is it a formal, casual or an evening party shirt? Whatever the variety, if it's a local brand then the price should be between Tk1500 and Tk2500. The rate can go up, although in that case the shirt has to be of top quality both in fabric and stitch.



As far as I recall, shirts which are above Tk. 2000 are always premium and usually do not lose their colour or shape for a year or a little more. But what if you are a connoisseur of international brands like Hawes and Curtis, Turnbull and Asser or Gieves and Hawkes? Well, in that case, one needs to think in terms of Dollars or Pounds. Hawes and Curtis offer shirts that go up to seventy or eighty Dollars with the other two brands starting their shirt price from three hundred Dollars.



When converted to Taka, the high range shirts often cross Tk. 20000 although one needs to keep in mind that shirts from high end tailors, especially those located in Jermyn Street are expensive not only for the finest material but because they carry a much revered brand label. These labels have more than one hundred years of operational history of serving the wealthy, established aristocrats, celebrities, fashion icons and discerning clients.



Pricey shirts and the luggage party:

During Eid shopping, officials of the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection went around Dhaka checking price items of clothes and stopped at a well-known shop in Dhanmondi where a shirt was priced at Tk. 19000. If this was a product of a premium brand then the price could have been justified; but in reality, it was a product from Thailand and imported outside a legal procedure. As per the law, any foreign item brought into the country must have a seal of the importer and a price, which will be same for that item all across the country.



However, there are aberrations and that is where the word 'luggage party' comes in. This term, coined locally, alludes to people who regularly travel abroad, usually to Thailand, to bring in a wide variety of fashion items ranging from shampoo to perfumes to shirts to bags, in their luggage evading the tax and showing the products as items for personal use. These are then sold to the local shops, which arbitrarily put price tags on them.



The Tk19000 shirt became the topic of several TV channels because it was not from any known brand and lacked any extraordinary feature. When asked by the officials to explain the astronomical rate, the seller replied with a sheepish smile that just because it was priced so much did not mean a buyer had to pay that amount.



'We sell it at a lower price after some haggling,' came the reply. There are several questions to raise here: first, what's the actual price of the shirt and how much profit is the shop eyeing? If the item is from Thailand, arguably a shoppers' paradise, clothes are affordable unless they are from outlets of global brand names. Wise to keep in mind, Thailand markets also offer copies of apex brands, which are just as impeccable as the real products and only an expert can identify the almost imperceptible flaws.



Be that as it may, when a shirt in a developing country is priced Tk. 19000 there has to be some probe. The shop seller said that the actual selling rate is lower but how low is it? Even if the price is brought down to Tk. 10000, it's too much.



The shop sellers could not provide satisfactory answers to any of the questions asked by the officials of the directorate and it became clear that buyers are at the mercy of unscrupulous shop owners who are not only evading import tax, but are also hoodwinking consumers with criminally high rates.



Don't be swindled:

Like I said earlier, one can, if the wallet permits, spend a few hundred Dollars for a top end shirt made by a well-known brand or if the shirt is bespoke. However, if one is buying a general clothing item then the price tags have to be approved by the government. Shops cannot just get away by using the 'luggage party' as an excuse.



Unfortunately, buyers are generally unaware of their rights and do no raise such matters with the authority. We go and find something too expensive and then leave that to search for a cheaper option, forgetting that it's our right to investigate the price of an item if it appears unusually high.



The incident of the Tk. 19000 shirt was at a Dhanmondi shop, prominently placed on Road five and while the TV coverage of the drive garnered attention, we haven't seen any follow up report as to whether the prices were lowered or if the owner of the shop was questioned about his 'luggage party' shenanigans. We also saw reports on how prices of shoes were raised for Eid by manipulating price stickers - another deception that consumers fail to notice.



Perhaps it will be too much to ask for regular drives but if the authority is alert prior to major festivals then many consumers will be saved from being defrauded. One prudent move would be to set up small cells at large shopping malls, providing support on consumer rights.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer









