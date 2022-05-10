Video
Home Countryside

Four held in rape cases

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested in two different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Chattogram and Pabna, on Saturday and Sunday.
CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested three youths on allegation of gang raping a 22-year-old girl in Chattogram who ran away from her home in Cumilla.
The arrestees are Md Ariful Islam Arif, 23, son of Md Abul Hossain, Md Nayan, 29, son of Saifuddin Prakash, and Md Abdul Latif, 22, son of Md Solaiman.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akbar Shah Police Station (PS) in Chattogram Jahir Hossain said the girl from Cumilla left her home out of anger and reached Chattogram on Saturday morning by train. When she decided to return, she could not do so as she had no money.
At around 11:30am, she was sitting in front of a house in Shapla Residential area under Akbar Shah PS when accused Nayan came to her and said he will give her a job and keep her with his family.
Later, Arif and Latif joined him and took the girl to an under construction building and fled after raping her.
Police rescued the girl from the building after being informed by locals, said OC Jahir.
The accused were arrested from different places in the city during a drive conducted from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.
The accused have accepted their crime during primary interrogation and the girl is currently under treatment at One-stop Crisis Centre, he said.
Accused Arif and Nayan were arrested last year in another rape case filed with Kotwali PS, the OC added.
SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested a schoolboy for raping a ninth grader in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested person is Jony Hossain, 17, son of Abdus Salam of Bishnupur Village under Khetupara Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Monirul High School.
The victim's brother lodged a case with Santhia PS on Saturday night.
According to the case statement, Jony took the girl to the house of one Abu Sayeed in the village on Saturday morning forcibly, and raped her there.
Hearing the victim's scream, locals rushed in and rescued the girl.
However, police arrested Jony from the area. He was sent to jail on Sunday.



