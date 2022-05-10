10 killed, 25 injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a minor child and two females have been killed and at least 25 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Laxmipur and Natore, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: Two people including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Nandail upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A garment worker was killed in a motorbike accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Chittaranjan Das, 55, a resident of Jamirdia area in the upazila. He was a worker of Envoy Garments Factory.

Police sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Chittaranjan Das in Masterbari area at night while he was returning house after duty, which left him seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station (PS) Riyad Mahmud confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a FF was killed in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 65, son of late Abdul Hakim, a resident of Sonamkhali Village under Achargaon Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Abdul Gafur in Kanurampur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at around 9am, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in critical condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Nandail Model PS OC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Bimal Mardy, 36, son of Sudhir Mardy, a resident of Joynagar Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Birampur PS Nihar Ranjan said Bimal was returning home from Birampur Town at around 10pm riding by a van. At that time, a speedy truck hit the van, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Bimal dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.

Birampur PS OC (Investigation) of Nawabur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A minor child was killed in an accident while he was driving his father's auto-van in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 7, son of Mintu Hossain, a resident of Dukholpara Village in the upazila.

Shamimul, elder brother of the deceased, was also injured in the accident.

Police sources said Shahidul along with his elder brother Shamimul was returning home by driving his father's battery-run auto-van loaded with paddy in the afternoon. The van overturned after losing its control over the steering at Achintola Crossing, which left Shahidul critically injured and Shamimul senseless.

Locals rescued Shahidul and took to a local doctor, where the doctor declared him dead.

Bagmara PS OC Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

MANIKGANJ: A passenger was killed and at least 22 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a bus of 'Selfie Paribahan' collided head-on with another bus of 'Golden Line Paribahan' in Bhatbhur area at around 1:45 pm, leaving a passenger dead on the spot and at least 22 others injured.

The injured were taken to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

Of them, five were shifted to Dhaka in critical condition.

Golora Highway PS OC Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A schoolgirl was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mehjabin Talukdar Shreyosi, 14, daughter of Mohasin Talukdar, a resident of Dobila Village in Tarash Upazila of the district. She was a student of Sirajganj Government Saleha Ishaq Girls' High School.

Police and local sources said Shreyosi was going to Sirajganj Town with her father riding on a motorcycle in the morning.

At that time, another motorcycle hit their motorcycle from behind in Dhopakandi area that pushed Shreyosi to fell off on the road.

All on a sudden, a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' crushed her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Two people including Shreyosi's father were also injured in the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Lutfur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, son of late Hafiz Ullah, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Himachal Express' from Ramgati hit pedestrian Nurul Islam in Companir Rastar Matha area on the Laxmipur-Ramgati Regional Road in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

HABIGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Selina Akhter Maya, 35, wife of Sumon Mia, a resident of Khoragaon Village in Naria Upazila of Shariatpur District.

Local sources said a Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Mayer Doa Paribahan' from Dhaka fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Deundi Mor area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 5am, which left Selina dead on the spot and several others injured.

On information, fire service personnel from Shayestaganj Fire Service Station rescued the injured and took them to Habiganj 250-bed General Hospital.

In-Charge of Shayestaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Arif Ahmed confirmed the incident.

NATORE: Two people including a banker have been killed in separate road accidents in Gurudaspur and Baraigram upazilas of the district.

A man, who was injured in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday.

Deceased Ashiqur Rahman Fakir, 35, was the son of Gulzar Hossain Fakir, a resident of Sreerampur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in the upazila on Sunday, which left one of the motorcyclists Ashiqur Rahman seriously injured.

Injured Ashiqur was taken to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, a bank official was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Ahmed, 35, son of Shahidul Islam of Shibpur area in Rajshahi. He worked at Brac Bank posted at Pabna Branch.

Bonpara Highway PS sources said Shamim Ahmed was returning to his work place from the village home riding by a motorcycle after spending the Eid vacation

A speedy vehicle hit the motorcycle in front of Bonpara Kalikapur Agriculture and Technical College on the Natore-Pabna Highway at around 8:30pm, leaving Shamim dead on the spot.











