College girl raped at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 9: A college girl was allegedly raped by her lover in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

The victim, a student of Kashipur Degree College, alleged that she was violated several times after her lover Mamun, a resident of Ajoatari Village, assured her of marriage.

Now, Mamun has refused her to marry her and fled away.

Later, the victim girl filed a case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS) on Sunday night.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to nab the accused.












