Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

College girl raped at Fulbari

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 9: A college girl was allegedly raped by her lover in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
The victim, a student of Kashipur Degree College, alleged that she was violated several times after her lover Mamun, a resident of Ajoatari Village, assured her of marriage.
Now, Mamun has refused her to marry her and fled away.
Later, the victim girl filed a case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS) on Sunday night.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to nab the accused.


