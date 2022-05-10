Video
Three minors among four drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondents

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Barishal and Thakurgaon, on Sunday.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man drowned in the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Usala Marma, 34, a resident of Ward No. 6 Kalabunia area under No. 2 Chitmaram Union in the upazila. He was a shopkeeper by profession.
Local sources said Usala went to the river on Sunday night to catch fish. At one stage of fishing, he went missing in the river.
Later, his body was recovered from the river.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station (PS) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Alo Moni, 3, daughter of Abul Hashem of Sadar Upazila in Feni District.
Local sources said Alo Moni along with her parents came to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Dhamura Village under Sholak Union in Wazirpur Upazila on Saturday night.
However, Alo Moni fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am on Sunday while she was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued her from the pond and took to Dhamura Clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Haripur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rumin Islam, 6, and his cousin Shova Aktar, 4, residents of Bhabanipur Modhudanga Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the two children fell into a pond nearby the house while they were playing on its bank at around 9am.
Later, locals found the bodies of the two children floating on water after looking for them for an hour, and recovered those.
A case was filed with the Haripur PS in this regard.
Haripur PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the   incident.


