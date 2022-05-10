Youth electrocuted at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, May 9: A young man was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nadim Saud, 22, son of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Behakoir Village under Kachpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nadim came in contact with an electric wire while he was draining his pond's water by an irrigation machine in the morning, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to a nearby clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









