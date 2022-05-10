Video
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

Eid-passengers return from Sirajganj with life-risk

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the huge tailback on the west link of the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River on Saturday.

The photo shows the huge tailback on the west link of the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River on Saturday.

SIRAJGANJ, May 9: The pressure of Dhaka-bound transports and passengers are higher on the district highway. The pressure is continuing after Eid-ul-Fitr festival.
The pressure is created on the west link of the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River. Taking life-risk, thousands of people are returning to workplaces in Dhaka by different modes of public transports, private cars, trucks, pickup vans, and motor cycles. But the highway is free of traffic jam.
From Saturday morning to noon, the scenario was noticed in Bhuiyangati, Chandaikona, Hatikumrul Golchattar, Mulibari, Saydabad, and Koddarmor areas along the highway.
One Dhaka-returnee garments worker Abdul Khalek at Koddarmor, who was waiting for transport, said, "Our holiday is over. I will have to return to Dhaka at any cost. Bus seat is higher priced, so we few passengers have hired a pickup. Despite risk there is no other way for people like us."
Sirajganj Traffic Inspector (Administration) Salekuzzaman said, after celebrating the Eid with their family members, people have started to come back to Dhaka; so, since Saturday, the highway is witnessing increased pressure of Dhaka-bound people and transports.
Crowds were also seen in other points of the highway.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Lutfur Rahman said, private cars are also intensifying the pressure along with mass transports. Low-earning people are returning their workplaces by trucks and pick-ups, taking life-risk to save money.
"We are restricting them but they are not abiding by rules. But we are sparing them on humanitarian ground," he further said.
Besides, OC said, additional police members are deployed to keep up security on the highway and avert any untoward       incident.


