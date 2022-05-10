Video
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

Two prisoners die in Kishoreganj, Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondents

Two prisoners died in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Madaripur, recently.
KISHOREGANJ: A prisoner of the district jail died at Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital at dawn on on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shamim, 35, son of late Kala Chan of Madda Bhagalpur Village under Bajitpur Upazila in the district.
He was an under trial prisoner arrested in a drug case by police.
Jail Superintendent Bazlur Rashid said Shamim fell sick at early hours on Sunday.
Sensing the matter, the jail authority took him to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital immediately.
Later, Shamim died there at around 5am while undergoing treatment.
However, the district magistrate has been informed to inquire the matter.
Moreover, according to the address given by the accused, his relatives have already been informed through the Bajitpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer.
A letter has been sent to the officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station in this connection.
MADARIPUR: A prisoner has died in Madaripur District Jail recently.
The deceased was identified as Sudhir Pal, 40, son of Bikash Pal of Kanchikata Village in Shibchar Upazila of the district.
He was convicted in a case filed by Public Development Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
According to Madaripur District Jail and Sadar Hospital sources, Sudhir Pal was brought to Madaripur District Jail on January 25 after being sentenced to 4 months in jail in fraud case.
However, he fell sick recently. The jail authorities took him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. From there he was brought back to the jail.
Later, He was found unconscious again by other inmates at Madaripur District Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Being informed, the jail authorities immediately took him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Madaripur District Jail Medical Officer Akhil Sarkar said that it was initially assumed that Sudhir died of heart failure.
Shankar Kumar Majumder of Madaripur District Jail said his family members had been informed about the death of Sudhir Pal.


