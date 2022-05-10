Video
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:49 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Narsingdi

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Narsingdi, on Sunday.
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Ujjal Samaddar, 22, son of late Shantu Samaddar, was a resident of Char Baleshwar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Smrity Rani said Ujjal developed a love affair with Ity, daughter over Niranjan Kapali of Shunirjor Village under Goharbunia Union in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat, on Facebook recently.
As Ity switched off her mobile mobile phone since the last two days, Ujjal hanged himself from a tree nearby the house on Sunday night out of huff with his girlfriend. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Indurkani Police Station (PS) Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Hannan Mia, 55, son of late Suruj Mia, was a resident of Ward No. 2 Darisapmara Purbapara Village under Raipura Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Hannan Mia had been suffering from various diseases for the last two to three years.
As he could not bear the pain, Hannan Mia hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon while all of his family members went to a relative's house.
Later, neighbours spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of the room and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Morad Hossain confirmed the incident.


