Development activities must be sustainable: MCC Mayor



MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu addressing an Eid reunion in Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in Mymensingh City on Sunday. photo: observer

While addressing an Eid reunion arranged in Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium, the mayor came up with the remark as chief guest. The reunion was organized by the MCC at 12 noon. Development activities need to be sustainable, he added.

He disclosed, on April 19, the Prime Minister gave a project of Tk 122 crore to build a clean metropolis; the project will make Mymensingh City much shining in waste management. Necessary care must be taken to ensure sustainable developments, he told the reunion.

Proposals for MCC's 18-storey city hall, Sheikh Russell Children's Park, new bus terminal and truck stand are expected to be approved soon. This will lead to massive development of overall citizen services of the MCC, he maintained.

Among others, MCC's Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Councillors, Secretary Rajiv Kumar Sarkar, Chief Store and Purchasing Officer Annapurna Debnath and other officials and employees of the MCC were present at the reunion.









MYMENSINGH, May 9: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu on Sunday said, "Every effort should be made to keep people well by overcoming all limitations."While addressing an Eid reunion arranged in Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium, the mayor came up with the remark as chief guest. The reunion was organized by the MCC at 12 noon. Development activities need to be sustainable, he added.He disclosed, on April 19, the Prime Minister gave a project of Tk 122 crore to build a clean metropolis; the project will make Mymensingh City much shining in waste management. Necessary care must be taken to ensure sustainable developments, he told the reunion.Proposals for MCC's 18-storey city hall, Sheikh Russell Children's Park, new bus terminal and truck stand are expected to be approved soon. This will lead to massive development of overall citizen services of the MCC, he maintained.Among others, MCC's Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Councillors, Secretary Rajiv Kumar Sarkar, Chief Store and Purchasing Officer Annapurna Debnath and other officials and employees of the MCC were present at the reunion.