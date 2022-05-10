Video
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
Dictator’s son Marcos holds commanding lead in Philippine presidential poll

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

BATAC CITY, May 9: The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos commanded a massive early lead in the presidential election Monday, according to an unofficial tally of results that pointed to a historic landslide victory.
Nearly 40 years after his namesake father was deposed by a popular revolt and his family chased into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr was seen doubling the tally of his nearest rival.
With more than 60 percent of the country's precincts reporting, Marcos had garnered more than 20 million votes, to liberal candidate Leni Robredo's 9.4 million.
In the Philippines, the winner only has to get more votes than anyone else.
But if sustained, the tally -- published by local media from Commission on Elections figures -- would make Marcos the first Philippine president since his father's ouster to be elected with an absolute majority. It would also signal an astonishing turnaround for the fortunes of the Marcos clan, who have come from pariahs to the presidential palace in a generation.
"This will be a historic election," said Cleve Arguelles, an assistant lecturer in political science at De La Salle University in Manila.
Commission on Elections chief George Garcia told AFP: "Until the last vote is counted, it's not yet the end of everything."
But the writing appeared to be on the wall for Marcos's nine rivals, vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines' fragile democracy.
The results would be a crushing blow for supporters of Robredo, the incumbent vice president who turned her campaign into a movement to defend democracy and brought almost a million people onto the streets in one recent rally.    -AFP



