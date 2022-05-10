Marseille on track for Champions League spot

PARIS, MAY 9: Marseille grabbed back second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Lorient that puts them firmly on track for Champions League football next season.

Jorge Sampaoli's side were denied a place in the Europa Conference League final by Feyenoord on Thursday, but they are eyeing a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage next season after opening up a three-point lead over Monaco.

Goals from Bamba Dieng, Matteo Guendouzi and Gerson gave Marseille a straightforward win in Brittany.

"We're very happy with this result today, which wasn't easy but was really important," Sampaoli said.

"I think that after a match like the one against Feyenoord, we found the right sort of play to give our response."

PSG, already crowned champions, were held 2-2 by Troyes, who are owned by the same Abu Dhabi group as Manchester City, in the late game.

"We maybe lacked a bit of tension which comes with competition, but more generally I thought the team deserved the victory," PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters.

"We have won the title, our objective has been fulfilled, now we have to respect the competition, and I think we did that," he added.

Kylian Mbappe played the full 90 minutes for PSG as discussions about his future persist with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the World Cup winner but PSG desperate to keep him. -AFP