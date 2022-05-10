Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Alcaraz is 'new superstar' says beaten Zverev

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses for pictures with the trophy after winning the 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament men's singles final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 8, 2022. photo: AFP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses for pictures with the trophy after winning the 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament men's singles final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 8, 2022. photo: AFP

MADRID, MAY 9: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz continued his blazing rise by demolishing Alexander Zverev in the Madrid final on Sunday, leaving the German to say: "Even though you are still five years old you are still beating us all."
Two weeks before the start of Roland Garros, the young Spaniard brushed aside his third-ranked foe 6-3, 6-1 in 62 minutes to continue a run that signals tennis has a new power.
"It feels great to be able to beat these players. To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No. 3. He is a great player. I would say this is the best week of my life," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.
Before the Madrid tournament last year, Alcaraz was ranked 120th in the world. On Monday he will reach number six.
On the way he became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist of the Open era last September, then won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami in early April.
Victory on Sunday brought a second Masters 1000 title. The only younger player to reach that milestone was Rafael Nadal, who won in Monte Carlo and Rome when he was 18.
Zverev had no doubt where the teenager's trajectory is heading.
"It's great to see for tennis that we have such a new superstar who is going to win so many Grand Slams and is going to be world no. 1," said the German.
Alcaraz entered the tournament fresh from victory in Barcelona. In Madrid, he turned 19 on Thursday and on the next two days battled past Nadal in two hours and 28 minutes and Novak Djokovic in an 3hr 36min.
"I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically," he said
The atmosphere on Sunday did not reach the fervour of the day before, as Alcaraz grabbed control early and cruised to his quickest victory of the week.
Even so, "it was a spectacular atmosphere," he told the crowd at the end.
"This tournament is special for me because it's the first tournament I  watched when I was seven or eight," said Alcaraz.
"Watching Rafa lift this trophy so often, gave me a lot of power to work hard for this moment."
The German second seed was impressed.
"Carlitos, right now you are the best player in the world. Even though you are still five years old you are still beating us all," he told Alcaraz on court after the match.
Alcaraz did not allow Zverev a single break point.
Alcaraz broke in the sixth game and comfortably held his serve to take the first set.  
The German eld serve in the first game of the second set but then unravelled. Alcaraz galloped through the next five games and into a 0-40 lead, Zverev saved three match points but then double-faulted on deuce and again on the fourth match point.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marseille on track for Champions League spot
Atletico edge past weakened Real, Sevilla peg back Villarreal
Milan close in on title glory after Tonali double sinks Verona
ManC move closer to Premier League title, Arsenal boost top-four bid
Alcaraz is 'new superstar' says beaten Zverev
Alba strikes late as Barca secure top-four spot with Betis win
Klopp still believes in Liverpool's title chances
Ruman reach final in recurve individual event


Latest News
Heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
100 drums of oils seized from government's godown in Rajshahi
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
UN to hold another meeting on Ukraine
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Investors bat for bright future at US-Bangladesh Business Summit
Overwhelming support for NATO bid among Finns: poll
Most Read News
HSC exams in 2 hours with curtailed syllabus
Overwhelming support for NATO bid among Finns: poll
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
ACC approves case against Arman
Victory Day celebrations under way on Moscow’s Red Square
Journalist crushed under UNO’s car
Next polls to be held under AL govt: Hanif
US business delegation in Dhaka to explore opportunities
Cancer: You can still fight it
Atletico beat Real 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft