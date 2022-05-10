

Ruman reach final in recurve individual event

Ruman will meet his Indian rival Chauhan Mrinal in the final of this event scheduled to be held on Wednesday (May 11).

On way the semifinal, Ruman Sana beat his compatriot Hakim Ahmed Rubel by 6-2 set points in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Hakim Ahmed Rubel reached pre quarterfinal beating his Pakistan rival Tayyab Muhammad by 6-0 set points in the round of sixteen and ensured the quarterfinal spot defeating his Uzbek rival Chen Yao Yuy by 7-1 set points, but he eventually lost to his compatriot Ruman Sana by 2-6 set points in the quarterfinal.

In the compound women's individual event, Shamoly Roy confirmed the spot of last four defeating her Indian rival Swami Aditi Gopichand 143-139 in the quarterfinal. However she could not cross the last four hurdle as she lost to her Indian rival Chaudhary Sakshi 140-143 in the semifinal while Suma Biswas failed to reach the final after losing to her Indian rival Kaur Parmeet 137- 146 in the semifinal.

Suma will play against her compatriot Shamoly Roy in the bronze deciding match in the event today (Tuesday).

Earlier on Sunday last, the archers of Bangladesh secured three medals by reaching finals of the three events and now Bangladesh has the opportunity to win four medals in the tournament.

On Sunday last, Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif reached final in the recurve men's team event eliminating Iran by 5-4 set points in the semifinal while in the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh women's archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Beauty Roy set the final clash with India defeating Uzbekistan by 5-1 sets in the semifinal.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman set the final clash with India after beating Kazakhstan 231-228 in the semifinal. -BSS











