Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

A tribute to MOM

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
BIPIN DANI

On the eve of Mother's Day, the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) team management had decided to ask the players to have their mother's name on their jerseys. The players used these jerseys during the training session (and not in the match against the KKR).
The photo of Avesh Khan displaying his jersey having the name of his mother Sabiha has gone viral on social media.
Interestingly, the 25-year-old Avesh Khan has won the Player of the match award for grabbing three wickets and his entire family was at the ground.
"It was the best Mother's Day gift to us", mother Sabiha, speaking over the phone from Pune, said.  "We all were present at the ground and what more satisfaction a mother can have when our son wins the match award and that his team wins the match ?".
The family is planning to arrive in Mumbai to be at the ground for more matches. After all, the mother lives in Mumbai.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marseille on track for Champions League spot
Atletico edge past weakened Real, Sevilla peg back Villarreal
Milan close in on title glory after Tonali double sinks Verona
ManC move closer to Premier League title, Arsenal boost top-four bid
Alcaraz is 'new superstar' says beaten Zverev
Alba strikes late as Barca secure top-four spot with Betis win
Klopp still believes in Liverpool's title chances
Ruman reach final in recurve individual event


Latest News
Heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
100 drums of oils seized from government's godown in Rajshahi
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
UN to hold another meeting on Ukraine
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Investors bat for bright future at US-Bangladesh Business Summit
Overwhelming support for NATO bid among Finns: poll
Most Read News
HSC exams in 2 hours with curtailed syllabus
Overwhelming support for NATO bid among Finns: poll
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
ACC approves case against Arman
Victory Day celebrations under way on Moscow’s Red Square
Journalist crushed under UNO’s car
Next polls to be held under AL govt: Hanif
US business delegation in Dhaka to explore opportunities
Cancer: You can still fight it
Atletico beat Real 1-0
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft