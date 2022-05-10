A tribute to MOM

On the eve of Mother's Day, the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) team management had decided to ask the players to have their mother's name on their jerseys. The players used these jerseys during the training session (and not in the match against the KKR).

The photo of Avesh Khan displaying his jersey having the name of his mother Sabiha has gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old Avesh Khan has won the Player of the match award for grabbing three wickets and his entire family was at the ground.

"It was the best Mother's Day gift to us", mother Sabiha, speaking over the phone from Pune, said. "We all were present at the ground and what more satisfaction a mother can have when our son wins the match award and that his team wins the match ?".

The family is planning to arrive in Mumbai to be at the ground for more matches. After all, the mother lives in Mumbai.











