Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 11:47 AM
Asian Games Hockey qualifiers

Bangladesh meet Sri Lanka today

Published : Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sri Lanka's players attend a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 9, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

Bangladesh national hockey team meet Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asian Games Hockey qualifiers scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) in Bangkok, Thailand.
The match kicks off at 1.30 pm (BST).
Bangladesh, which have been pitted in Pool B along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Singapore, will play their third and match against on Thursday (May 12).
The semifinals of the tournament will be held on May 14 while the final is slated for May 15.
Earlier, on Saturday last, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match held on Saturday.
Bangladesh hockey team: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.    -BSS


