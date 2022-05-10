

Kingsley playing for Bashundhara as a local booter

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the matter to the officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) recently. BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said media that the former Nigerian booter had no more problems playing as a local booter for Bashundhara in the AFC Cup.

The new citizen of Bangladesh had to wait for so long to get the chance to play as a local booter. But lots of paperwork and complex rules were not making it easy for his long-awaited dream to come true. It certainly is good news for him, the club and of course the country.

However, it is not certain whether this booter can play for the Bangladesh national team yet. For now, the 32-year old booter will have to stay satisfied with the approval to play the AFC Cup as a local.

The AFC Cup group-D matches will be played in Kolkata, India from 18 to 24 May. Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings will face the Maldives club Maziya Sports Club in the first match on the opening day. The club will then face ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Club in the second match on 21 May and its third match is against Gokulam Kerala on 24 May.











