Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL expedites organizational activities in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 8: Awami League has expedited its organizational activities in Chattogram recently.
The party will hold annual conferences and its root-level rallies in May and June.
Earlier, the party decided to hold the triennial conference of Chattogram City unit in June.
The central committee has asked the existing expired city units to hold their conference by June.
Meanwhile, the central committee has decided to hold a root-level rally of the Chattogram district South unit on May 14.
The Presidium members including Sheikh Selim and Engineer Mosharraf Hussain will attend the rally to be held at GEC Convention Centre.
Over 3000 delegates and workers of the Party will attend the rally.
Later on, the dates of root-level rallies of Chattogram district North and city unit are likely to be announced in May.
Besides, the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South, North and City Units of Awami Juba League will be held on May 28, 29 and 30 respectively.
The Presidents and General Secretaries of three units will be elected
    from a total of 181 leaders who have already submitted their bio-data to the central committee.
The central committee of Awami Juba League invited bio-data from the interested leaders for the post of presidents and general secretaries of three units on March 26 mentioning the deadline of April 5.
A total of 181 leaders have submitted their bio-data to the Central Committee.
Of them, 35 applied for presidents and 73 for general secretary of city unit, 9 for president and 12 for general secretary of North unit and 13 for president and 39 for general secretary of South unit.
Those bio-data will be scrutinized and presented for election in the conferences.
Meanwhile, the central committee of Awami League had formed a four-member committee to constitute 15 organizational teams for holding conference of city unit of Awami League.
They have already constituted 15 organizational teams to complete the conferences of all 15 thanas and 43 ward committees of the unit before the conference.
The triennial conference of Chattogram District North unit of Awami League was held on December 7 in 2019 after seven years.
But the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South and City units had been postponed.
The conferences were scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 respectively in 2019 as per the directive of the central committee of Awami League.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL expedites organizational activities in Chattogram
A long queue of vehicles at Banani after the Eid festival as Dhaka gets back
Newborn rescued from hospital toilet pipe
No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’: Rly Ministry
Railway Minister eats his words
Returnees to capital endure 12-hour halt at Daulatdia
Cyclone ‘Asani’ likely to hit Indian coast on May 12
Probe finds complicity of cops in disappearance of man in 2016


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft