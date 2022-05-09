AL expedites organizational activities in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM May 8: Awami League has expedited its organizational activities in Chattogram recently.

The party will hold annual conferences and its root-level rallies in May and June.

Earlier, the party decided to hold the triennial conference of Chattogram City unit in June.

The central committee has asked the existing expired city units to hold their conference by June.

Meanwhile, the central committee has decided to hold a root-level rally of the Chattogram district South unit on May 14.

The Presidium members including Sheikh Selim and Engineer Mosharraf Hussain will attend the rally to be held at GEC Convention Centre.

Over 3000 delegates and workers of the Party will attend the rally.

Later on, the dates of root-level rallies of Chattogram district North and city unit are likely to be announced in May.

Besides, the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South, North and City Units of Awami Juba League will be held on May 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

The Presidents and General Secretaries of three units will be elected

from a total of 181 leaders who have already submitted their bio-data to the central committee.

The central committee of Awami Juba League invited bio-data from the interested leaders for the post of presidents and general secretaries of three units on March 26 mentioning the deadline of April 5.

A total of 181 leaders have submitted their bio-data to the Central Committee.

Of them, 35 applied for presidents and 73 for general secretary of city unit, 9 for president and 12 for general secretary of North unit and 13 for president and 39 for general secretary of South unit.

Those bio-data will be scrutinized and presented for election in the conferences.

Meanwhile, the central committee of Awami League had formed a four-member committee to constitute 15 organizational teams for holding conference of city unit of Awami League.

They have already constituted 15 organizational teams to complete the conferences of all 15 thanas and 43 ward committees of the unit before the conference.

The triennial conference of Chattogram District North unit of Awami League was held on December 7 in 2019 after seven years.

But the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South and City units had been postponed.

The conferences were scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 respectively in 2019 as per the directive of the central committee of Awami League.