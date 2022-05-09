Newborn rescued from hospital toilet pipe

BARISHAL, May 8: A newborn has been rescued from the sewerage pipe of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after her mother gave birth in a toilet of the maternity ward, the hospital's director said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Shilpi Begum accidentally delivered the baby girl on a high commode of the toilet.

The prematurely born baby slipped toilet's pipeline and got stuck some metres below,, said baby's father Neyamat Ullah, a fisher from Swarupkathi upazila in Pirojpur.

He said," I went out to bring some medicines after the doctor decided to conduct a c section surgery for delivering the baby. As I returned, I saw people crowding around the toilet and my relatives crying."

"They described to me the whole incident. I could hear my baby crying from inside the pipe but was unable to bring her out," said he.

The hospital immediately informed the nearby Fire Service office to rescue the baby. But before they arrived Neyamat broke the pipe on the second floor of the hospital building and rescued the baby who suffered slight bruises.

Baby's mother Shilpi said she didn't realise when she gave birth due to severe labour pain.

"The rescued baby is currently admitted at Special Care Newborn Units (SCANU) and the mother at the maternity ward. We are giving top priority to their treatment," said Dr HM Saiful Islam, Director of SBMCH. -UNB







