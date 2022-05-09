Video
No privileges for minister's 'relatives': Rly Ministry

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The railways ministry has ordered employees not to give any special privileges to people who identify themselves as relatives of the minister, Nurul Islam Sujan.
The ministry sent copies of the order to project directors, station masters and managers, and train conductors on Sunday after a row between Sujan's relatives and a travelling ticket examiner sparked backlash on social media.
Sujan has been criticised following the suspension of TTE Shafiqul Islam, which came after he fined three passengers on the Dhaka-bound Sundarban Express for travelling without tickets.
    The passengers introduced themselves as the minister's relatives but Shafiqul was undeterred as he asked them to get off the air-conditioned coach.
Having initially distanced himself from the passengers, Sujan acknowledged that they were indeed related to his wife.
On Sunday, the railway authorities in Pabna announced that Shafiqul's suspension would be revoked at the order of the railways minister.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud blamed the official who suspended Shafiqul upon getting a phone call from Sujan's wife.  
In the later order, the ministry said it had noticed that many people are seeking special treatment, such as tickets at stations, by introducing themselves as relatives or friends of the aides to the minister without the knowledge of the officials.  
The minister has ordered officials to send the mobile phone numbers of these people to law enforcement agencies so legal action can be taken against them
The ministry asked officials to follow the rules properly.
    -bdnews24.com


