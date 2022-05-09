Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Returnees to capital endure 12-hour halt at Daulatdia

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

GOALANDA, May 8: As Eid-ul-Fitr holiday came to an end people from south-western districts started returning to their workstations in the capital but the journey is taking more than 12 hours for many due to gridlock at Daulatdia ferry terminal.
Shariful Islam, a trader from Barishal lying on the engine cover of a Dhaka-bound bus on Sunday morning, said he started around 7 pm on Saturday from his house and got on the bus around 9 pm.
His bus was standing still three kilometers away from the terminal as he was talking to the UNB reporter.
Like Shariful, hundreds
    of passengers were seen waiting to cross the river as the long tailback of vehicles on the Dhaka-Khulna highway crossed six kilometers and kept getting longer by the hour.
To decrease the pressure on the terminal police have started stopping vehicles 13 kilometers from the terminal near the Ahladipur area in Rajbari sadar upazila.Hundreds of private vehicles reached the terminal crossing an extra eight-kilometer path from Padmar Mor and Jamidar Bridge area through Ujan Char and Char Daulatdia.
Some drivers complained local influential people and brokers were charging extra money from the drivers of goods-laden vehicles with the help of police as they were given priority for crossing the river.
Abul Bashar, a fruits trader from Barguna said he started around 8 pm with 22 tonnes of watermelon on a covered van to Dhaka and got stuck in the traffic around 11 pm.
He said, "I had to collect a ticket paying Tk 4,000 instead of regular Tk 1,800 as they were allowing us to pass specially. Yet a huge number of my watermelons perished due to long 13 hours of wait amid heat."
According to the Daulatdia office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), 11, 593 vehicles crossed the Padma River in the last 24 hours till Sunday 6 am through ferry from Daulatdia terminal.
Md Shihab Uddin, manager of BIWTA Daulatdia office, said a record number of vehicles have crossed the river from this terminal in 24 hours.
"On Saturday noon two of the 21 ferries operating on Daulatdia-Paturia route became disable but both of them resumed operation again in the evening. Currently all the ferries are operating from five terminals but due to worn-out roads and increased pressure of all the vehicles of Shimulia-Banglabazar route there is the long tailback", said the BIWTA official.
Meanwhile, around 30,000 passengers crossed the river by 166 launches from Daulatdia terminal, said Nurul Anwar, spokesperson for Aricha Launch Owners' Association in Daulatdia.
He said after 10 pm Saturday launch trips were reduced considering risk as most of the launches were carrying almost double their capacity of passengers.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL expedites organizational activities in Chattogram
A long queue of vehicles at Banani after the Eid festival as Dhaka gets back
Newborn rescued from hospital toilet pipe
No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’: Rly Ministry
Railway Minister eats his words
Returnees to capital endure 12-hour halt at Daulatdia
Cyclone ‘Asani’ likely to hit Indian coast on May 12
Probe finds complicity of cops in disappearance of man in 2016


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft