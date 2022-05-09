Video
Cyclone ‘Asani’ likely to hit Indian coast on May 12

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The deep depression formed over the Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' and was lying over the same area till filing of this report.
It's likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, according to Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Depart-ment.
According to the forecast of the Met Office, the
    cyclonic storm 'Asani' may hit the Indian coast on May 12 (Thursday).
Following the forecast of Met Office, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman on Sunday said, "There is no fear for Bangladesh for the cyclone as it wouldn't hit any part of the country. It would hit the coastal area of India on May 12."
While talking to media at his ministry conference room on Sunday after an inter-ministerial meeting, Dr. Enamur said the cyclonic storm is now staying around 1,175km far away from the Chattogram Port.
"It's now moving towards the coast of Visakhapatnam, Odisha and West Bengal of India. If the trend continues, it may hit Satkhira coast after hitting the coast of Visakhapatnam, Odisha and West Bengal," he said.
According to the meteorologists and Met Office, it may weaken after hitting the Indian coasts on May 12. So, there is no chance of hitting Bangladesh coast.
He, however, informed that Bangladesh may face storm and shower due to the impact of Asani. But, there will be no cyclone or tidal wave due to the cyclone.
A cyclone, however, can change its direction at any time. It's now moving towards the north-western direction. If it moves towards the northern direction in any case, it may hit the Satkhira, Khulna, Barishal and Patuakhali coastal regions, he further added.
He said everyone relevant to observe and disaster management has been kept alert. The volunteers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) are in the field.
They have been campaigning in their areas for keeping the people aware. All cyclone shelters were kept ready with the directives of Covid-19 health guidelines. Necessary food items and other materials were also given for the shelters.
Meanwhile, the Met Office on Sunday issued a warning valid till 1am of May 9 for the inland river ports to keep hoisting the cautionary signal number 'One'.
The Met Office forecast said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary west or north-westerly gusty or squally wind with a speed of 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla and Chattogram. The ports have been asked to continue hoisting cautionary signal number 'One'.
It also forecast that rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions.
It said the 'Mild Heat Wave' which is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Madaripur, Rangamati, Cumilla, Maizdee Court, Feni, Khulna and Jashore may abate in some places.
The temperature of day time may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.


