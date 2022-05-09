BNP won’t join nat’l polls with AL in power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "There is no question of national elections in the country unless the Awami League (AL) government resigns and hands over power to a neutral government."

He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Sunday.

Fakhrul said, "The AL never speaks the truth to the people. They have cheated the people since independence. "

"Awami League circulated a poster 'Why golden Bengal has turn into a crematorium' and made a commitment to the

people to reduce the prices of rice and pulse," said BNP Secretary General and added, "Later it was found that, thousands of people died in famine due to their repressive state management. They also established BAKSAL by depriving people of their voting rights."

"Even in 50 years of independence, the nature of the AL has not been changed. They want to establish a dictatorship in the country as before," said Fakhrul and added," The AL government has again taken away the voting rights of the people."

Regarding the upcoming national elections, Fakhrul said, "We have made it very clear that no question of elections can arise unless the AL government resigns and hands over power to a neutral government."

Mentioning that the unelected Awami League government again making terrorism to seize power illegally, the BNP leader said, "Awami League activists carried out a terrorist attack on Khandaker Musharraf Hossain at his hometown Daudkandi during Eid holidays. After the attack, the police interfered and took control of the situation."

He said, "It is not an attack on Musharraf, it is an attack on BNP. Through this attack, the AL has proved that their character has not much changed. They want to establish an authoritarian-fascist state by suppressing the BNP and dissenting."

At that time, the BNP Secretary General gave information about the attacks on BNP leaders and activists in different districts of the country.

"Due to the anti-media law of the government, the freedom of the media in Bangladesh has dropped 10 steps in the international index," said Fakhrul and added, "Their fascist government is tarnishing the country's image in the world."

Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League government is trying to deceive BNP by giving optimistic information about the election in front of the nation. But BNP will not participate in any election under AL government in order to protect the people's democratic right."











