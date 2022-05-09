

Hasina calls to draft polls manifesto, upgrade party constitution before council

The party chief gave these instructions at a meeting of the AL's Central Working Committee meeting at Ganabhaban on

Saturday.

The meeting started at 5:30pm and lasted for five hours. Party President Sheikh Hasina was in the chair. At the beginning of the meeting, the Awami League leaders greeted the Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of her return to the country on May 7, 2007, ignoring the ban imposed by the then caretaker government.

In an instant briefing in front of Ganabhaban after the meeting, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We are hoping that the national conference of our party will be held next December. From now on, our party President has asked for updating the constitution and the manifesto of the party. She directed the concerned sub-committees to prepare election manifesto along with party manifesto and constitution."

From the policy-making stage of the party, it was said that even if the national election will be held under the party government, the opposition will also be given equal opportunity to take the field to prepare for the next national election. No one will be hindered in their election campaign.

However, AL wants to ensure victory in the next national elections by strengthening the party with organizing conferences all over the country.

Such information came to light during a conversation of several AL leaders with The Daily Observer after the working committee meeting.

Awami League leaders said all expired district-upazila unit committees and expired committees of allied bodies have been asked to form committees by December.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina instructed to organize the party as well as prepare a manifesto for the national elections. At the same time, she advised the party leaders and activists to increase public participation in their respective areas ahead of the national elections.

The leaders of the party said at the 5 hours meeting the party President took reports from the organizing secretaries and joint general secretaries.

She advised not to look for 'My Man' during the committee formation but to give priority to the real leaders who have sacrificing mentality.

"Don't look for 'My Man'. My man does not exist. The sacrificing leaders and workers of the party will remain," the leaders quoted from Sheikh Hasina.

It was asked not to give any important posts to those who went against the party symbol as rebels in various elections, including the local government polls. Those (rebels) who are currently holding important positions in the party have been asked to be removed and fresh committee formed to prepare for the conference.

Meanwhile, party's Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap told this correspondent that the Prime Minister had instructed them to be strict against the rebels.

Besides, the meeting also said that committees of all the affiliated organizations should be formed before the next national conference.

The meeting decided to release two leaders from Nilphamari and Narayanganj. One of them, Tofail Ahmed of Nilphamari, has also been show-caused.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said, no one can be expelled or released in a hurry. He/she must be given a chance to defend himself/herself. If necessary, the decision will have to be taken after receiving the reply.

A source in the meeting said a Joint General Secretary of the party questioned the party President whether Awami League will go to the national elections shunning 14-party alliance.

In response, AL President Sheikh Hasina reprimanded him and told him to concentrate on politics rectifying own failures.

Meanwhile, Awami League wants strong opposition in politics. Therefore, the party wants to give space to the opposition camp in the field of politics. Party leaders said there will be no impediment to the BNP or the other opposition's programmes.

In her introductory speech at the meeting, party President Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League felt the need for a strong opposition in the field of politics. There should be an alternative. We don't mind if they can be organized well. Let them be organized.

After the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Let the opposition party hold processions, meetings, rallies, there is no need for us to create obstacles. We believe in democracy, we are preparing for elections. We welcome those who will take part in elections. The election will be neutral."

He said all expired district-upazila unit committees have been directed to arrange conferences. In the meantime, the date of conference of seven district and 40 upazila units has been fixed. With the forthcoming elections and the National Conference, the Awami League must stand as an orderly and well-organized party.











