Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:17 PM
20mmcfd gas supply from Koilashtila starts Tuesday

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Special Correspondent

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) Company is set to supply around 20 million cubic feet of gas from Koilashtila gas field per day (mmcfd) to the national grid from tomorrow (Tuesday).
So far seven wells have been drilled in the Koilashtila gas field of which 2 are now producing about 29 mmcfd gas per day.
Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said, the recoverable gas reserves in the Koilashtila field is 758 billion cubic feet and 187 barrel of condensates was confirmed through a work-over process by logging, perfection and testing in the lower gas sand zone of
    the Koilashtila gas field.
Koilashtila gas field was discovered in 1962 by Shell Oil Company. However, it starts producing gas since 1983. In 2012, Bapex found oil reserves of nearly 137 million barrels in Kailashtilla and Haripur of which 109 million barrels is stored in Kailashtilla while the remaining 28 million barrels in Haripur. According to the BAPEX, the oil found in Kailashtila field is lighter and easily extractable, than that in Haripur.
Petrobangla said the Koilashtila field has 12 layers of which 7 layers contain gas deposit while 4 layers have oil deposits and one layer has both oil and gas deposits.  After the oil discovery, Petrobangla had said Koilashtila and Haripur fields have 55 million barrels of oil considering 40 percent recovery of their reserves.
"I like to share good news regarding gas supply just before the Eid. Our state-owned Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) has discovered about 2crore (20 million) cubic feet gas (per day)," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the discovery through his Facebook status on May 2.  
Country produced around 2324.7 mmcfd gas per day, of which three local companies produce around 691 mmcfd, two International Oil Companies (IOC) produce around 945 mmcfd and imports around 688.1 mmcfd (in LNG form)per day.
Deputy General Manager (DGM) Kamrul Islam Sardar of Koilashtila Gas Field said that the gas from well no-7 of Koilashtila started supplying 8-10 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) began in Golapganj of Sylhet gas field of natural gas to the national grid.  
Nasrul Hamid has said that the gas exploration activities have been increased while initiatives have been taken to conduct both horizontal and vertical drillings.  It will yield more results if deep drillings are possible to conduct, he added.
The Koilashtila gas field is one of the five gas fields which were purchased by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.


