IBBL holds Eid re-union

Head of Zones, Head of Branches, Sub-branch In-charges and Bank's representatives abroad attended the function through virtual platform. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organized Eid re-union on 8 May 2022, Sunday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as Chief Guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director presided over the programme while Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech.J Q M Habibullah, Md. Altaf Hossain and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy along with senior executives of Head Office were present in the programme.Head of Zones, Head of Branches, Sub-branch In-charges and Bank's representatives abroad attended the function through virtual platform.