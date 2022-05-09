Video
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan has recently been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of NCC Bank Ltd. Prior to this promotion, he was discharging his duties of Head of Credit Risk Management Division along with Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP).
Mohd. Khan started his distinguished banking career as Probationary Officer of 1st Batch of the Eastern Bank Ltd. in 1994. Later, he served at BRAC Bank Ltd., Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd. and Prime Bank Ltd in different capacities. During his long 28 years of Banking career, he had worked in senior positions in various branches as well as different divisions of head office including Credit Risk Management (CRM), Corporate Banking, Product Development Process & Policy Making, Islamic & Conventional Banking etc.  He completed his Masters in Statistics from the University of Dhaka with 1st class and later, he completed his MBA from a reputed private university. He has participated in number of professional seminars and workshops both at home and abroad such as Nepal, Thailand and Dubai.


