Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, May 8: The government is likely to invite financial bids for Shipping Corporation of India by September, after the process of demerger of noncore assets is completed, an official said.
As part of the strategic-sale process, the government is hiving off Shipping House and the training institute in Pune and some other non-core assets of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).
"The process of demerger is time consuming. We would be ready to invite financial bids in 3-4 months," the official said.
The board of Shipping Corp met last week and approved an updated demerger scheme for hiving off the non-core assets of SCI to Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd (SCILAL) including Shipping House, Mumbai and MTI (Maritime Training Institute), Powai to complete the process of de-merging all the non-core assets to the new company SCILAL.
As per the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 2,392 crore.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Eid re-union
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD
India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept
LPG price tops Rs 1,000 mark in many India cities
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings
EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo
Thai for boosting people-to-people ties with Bangladesh


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft