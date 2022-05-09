Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW DELHI, May 8:  AirAsia India is evaluating how much fuel it has been able to save by using taxibot -- an equipment which enables airplane taxing without engines running -- on two modified planes before considering to use it across the aircraft fleet, a top executive said on Sunday.
After modifying two of its A320 aircraft, AirAsia India had on November 23 last year started using taxibot to tow them at the Delhi international airport.
Taxibot is a semi-robotic towbarless aircraft movement equipment that tows an aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point (taxi-out phase) and return it to the gate after landing (taxi-in phase). The aircraft engines remain shut when taxibot is in operation.
When asked how much money has the airline been able to save till date due to the usage of taxibot, Surinder Bansal, Vice President, Engineering, AirAsia India, told PTI, "It is under study...The modification charges versus savings are still being evaluated for implementation across the fleet."
Taxibot is dependent on availability of ground equipment which is currently available at the Delhi airport only, he said.
"We can operate up to two taxibot per aircraft per week," Bansal mentioned.
AirAsia India spent around USD 2,000 (One USD=Rs 76) on each of the two A320 aircraft to modify them and make them suitable for taxibot operations, he noted.
Bansal said the engineering modifications on the two planes were done by AirAsia India's engineering team and required routing more than 50 new wires inside the aircraft, installation of relays in the avionics bay and a control panel in the cockpit, and a series of operational tests prior to certification.
The airline's taxibot operations are provided in collaboration with Delhi-based company KSU Aviation.
Apart from saving fuel, taxibot significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions and noise levels at airports, Bansal said.
"Starting engines later helps prevent 'foreign object damage' or something from the ground getting sucked into the engine and damaging it, also thereby increasing safety in the apron area of the airport," he said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Eid re-union
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD
India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept
LPG price tops Rs 1,000 mark in many India cities
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings
EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo
Thai for boosting people-to-people ties with Bangladesh


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft