Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:16 PM
Two more customers get Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

(From right) Md. Parvez Reza Hossain, former chairman of Kushli Union Parishad at Tungipara of Gopalganj receives and Jewel Rana, a farmer of Uttarpara at Shotokuri village of Singra, Natore, each receive chequesr for Tk 10 lakh at an event held at Gopalganj Walton Plaza, recently.

Two more customers have got Tk 20 lakh buying Walton refrigerators under the Bangladeshi brand's nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-14' being conducted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The lucky customers are Md. Parvez Reza Hossain, former chairman of Kushli Union Parishad at Tungipara of Gopalganj and Jewel Rana, a farmer of Uttarpara at Shotokuri village of Singra, Natore., says a press release.
Earlier, two other customers- Abul Hashim, a madrasa teacher from Fulbaria Upazaila of Mymensingh and Md. Abdur Razzak, imam of a local mosque in Natore also got Tk 10 lakh each while 10 more customers received Tk 1 lakh each purchasing Walton refrigerators. Beside, a good number of customers were awarded more than 85 thousands free products purchasing Walton fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.
Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaign to provide faster and best after-sales service to customers through online automation as detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if they lose the warranty card.
On 27 April last, popular film actor and also Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan and Mayor of Gopalganj Municipality Kazi Liakat Ali officially handed over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Parvez Reza at an event held at Gopalganj Walton Plaza.
Earlier on April 23, another cheque for Tk 10 lakh was handed over to Jewel Rana at a different program held at Nandigram Walton Plaza in Bogura on. Nandigram Upazila Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Zinnah, actor Amin Khan and local police station officer-in-charge Anwar Hossain graced at the programme with their presence. Mentionable, farmer Jewel Rana, a residence of Singra, Natore, purchased the fridge from Nandigram Walton Plaza.
Beside 36-month easy installment facilities on its fridge, Walton is providing 1 year replacement guaranty with 12-year compressor guaranty and 5 years free after sales service.


