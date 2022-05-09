Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rate hike wasn’t surprising, timing was: India FinMin

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

MUMBAI, May 8: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the recent interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank was not surprising for her but the timing was, asserting that the rising cost of funds will not impact the government's planned infrastructure investments.
For the first time since August 2018, RBI had on May 4 delivered a blunt 40 basis points increase in key repo rate to 4.40 per cent, and also hiked the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent after an unscheduled meeting of the rate setting panel, citing increased inflation pressures following the Ukraine war and the resultant spike in crude oil prices.
Retail inflation printed at 6.9 per cent in March and the April reading is forecast to top 7.7 per cent.
 "The timing of RBI's rate hike came as a surprise but not the action itself as people thought it should have been done anyway.It came as a surprise because it's between the two MPCs (monetary policy committee) meetings. But the US Fed had been saying it all the while," Sitharaman said in her first reaction to the rate hike while addressing an award function organised by the Economic Times on Saturday evening here.
She said that in the last MPC meeting, the RBI gave indications that it's time for them to also act, and the hike was part of a synchronised action by major central banks across the globe.
"In a way, it was a synchronised action. Australia did it, and the US did it that night. So, I see a greater understanding among central banks nowadays. But the understanding of how to handle recovery from the pandemic is not fully unique or typical for only India. It's a global issue.
"And even as we handled that recovery, inflation, which was really festering and festering at some unbelievable highs, let us say in the US and Britain, not so much in our country...Still, the challenge of recovery versus inflation seems to be following a particular template that's across the globe now," she said.
However, she was quick to assert that the central bank's decision will not impact the government's planned huge infrastructure investments running into tens of billions of dollars.
On the economic sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, she said the blockades were "constraining us" as traditional buyers from Russia were shifting to sources from the Indian basket of crude, 80-85 per cent of which is from the
Middle East. This shift was likely to put more pressure on the Indian crude basket price.
"The sanctions have resulted in people rushing to alternative sources where countries like us are there for decades. Now suddenly it will be crowded with more people who want to buy the same thing. So, supply and price factors will now have its ramification on us," she said and made it clear that India will continue to buy crude from wherever it was available cheaply.
"In matters related to our oil consumption and buying it from the source which gives us a concessional rate, we've asserted our right in doing that. We've been explaining that we'll certainly purchase it, so it is something that hasn't been said for the first time. We'll go ahead with what is good for us. We need cheap fuel. If it is available, why won't we want to buy it?," she said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Eid re-union
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD
India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept
LPG price tops Rs 1,000 mark in many India cities
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings
EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo
Thai for boosting people-to-people ties with Bangladesh


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft