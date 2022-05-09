

Pak Utility Stores Corp cuts discounted items from 19 to five

The prices of daily-use items went up after subsidies on different eatables at utility stores, including pulses, gram flour and dates, were abolished.

As per the notification, rates of various lentils have gone up by Rs10 per kg. The price of dal maash has gone up from Rs268 to Rs278 per kg whereas the rate of dal moong increased by Rs10 from Rs160 to Rs170 per kg.

The price of gram flour was up from Rs170 to Rs190 per kg after an increase of Rs20 per kg. The price of 950gm tea has spiked by Rs67, whereas the price of 500gm dates has hiked by Rs10 as well.

The price of cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs20 per litre.

According to a statement from the USC, the federal government will now subsidise five items instead of 19. Sugar will be available at Rs70 per kg, ghee (Rs260 per kg) and 10-kg wheat flour bag at Rs400.

The federal government had announced a Rs8.28 billion Ramazan relief package at USC to provide subsidies on 19 basic items for the convenience of the people.

Of the total amount, Rs7.334bn subsidy was provided on three essential items, including Rs2.534bn on flour, Rs750m on sugar and Rs4.05bn on ghee.

Of the total 19 essential items, Rs300m subsidy on oil, Rs30m on daal channa, Rs10m on daal moong (washed), Rs30m on white gram, Rs50m on baisen, Rs20m on dates, Rs25m on rice basmati, and Rs10m on rice (sela), was given.

The government also provided Rs36.2 per kg subsidy on sale of 70,000 metric tonnes wheat flour at the USC during Ramazan followed by Rs15 per kg on sale of 50,000 tonnes of sugar, Rs135 per kg on 30,000 metric tonnes ghee, Rs20 per kg on 15,000 metric tonnes oil, Rs14 per kg on daal channa and Rs20 on daal moong (washed).

Meanwhile, the customers have protested against the USC administration for raising the prices. -Dawn









