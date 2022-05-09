Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Poonawalla woos Musk to invest in making Tesla cars in India

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla

NEW DELHI, May 8: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday wooed Elon Musk to invest in India to manufacture Tesla electric cars, saying it will be the best investment he would have ever made.
Musk, who has made a successful $44 billion acquisition bid for Twitter, had in the past asked India to reduce import duties to sell Tesla electric cars but the government has insisted on local manufacturing.
In a post on Twitter, tagging Musk, Poonawalla said, "... just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars."
He further said, "I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make."
Last month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said if Tesla was ready to manufacture its electric vehicles in India then there was 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.
In August last year, Musk had said that American electric vehicle maker Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country.
He had said Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India "but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!"
Currently, India imposes 100 per cent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than $40,000 and 60 per cent on those costing less than the amount.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Eid re-union
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD
India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept
LPG price tops Rs 1,000 mark in many India cities
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings
EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo
Thai for boosting people-to-people ties with Bangladesh


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft