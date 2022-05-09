RMG workers resume output as Eid holidays end

The readymade garment factories resumed full production on Sunday as most of the workers joined duties from Saturday at the end of the Eid holidays. However, many workers are still on additional leave, obtained on different grounds.

This year most of the garment factories allowed their workers to go on leave days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid the suffering of the workers, as a result the workers could go on leave extending from seven days to 10 days, according to convenience.

Mohiuddin Rubel, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), hoped that all the garment factories may be opened by today (Monday).

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association or (BKMEA) Senior Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan, said, this time long leave along with wages were given to workers in advance to ease the hassles which they generally face when the leave is shorter and millions of workers tend to go to their village home all together. This time there was no major hassles faced by workers were reported as the leave was along they could go easily and slowly without making any rush on the highways or transport terminals.

The decision of announcing long leave with wages were taken in a meeting of the BGMEA and the BKMEA and accordingly the workers have celebrated Eid with salary and bonus due to the dedicated efforts of all.

From the very beginning, the industrial police was supervising the monitoring of salaries in the garment factories. According to BGMEA-BKMEA, 100 per cent workers of the member factories have received salary, bonus this Eid.











