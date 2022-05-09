DSE ends mixed, CSE rises on trade opening

Indices on the prime bourse, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and the indicators on the other bourse - Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Sunday on the reopening of the market after Eid holidays.

In the previous two session ahead of the Eid holidays the market declined for two straight sessions.

DSEX, the key index of the DSE gained by 26.25 points or 0.39 per cent to 6,669, after losing 34 points in the past two trading days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained by 3.78 points to 1,447. However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 4.31 points to 2,449 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, on the DSE rose to Tk 9.72 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing by 108 per cent over the previous session's mark of Tk 4.68 billion.

Of the 380 issues traded, 216 advanced, 112 declined and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 113 points to 19,603 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 68 points to 11,761 at close.

Of the issues traded, 168 advanced, 95 declined, and 25 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.12 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 319 million.

















