Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh ICT Div, Walton organise Golden Jubilee Concert in NY

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Correspondent

A moment of 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

A moment of 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

The 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' organised by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the ICT division in association with the country's electronics and tech giant Walton was held in New York (pix)
The concert was held to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was also organised to pay tribute to the Concert for Bangladesh, organised by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, to woo global support for the then ongoing Bangladesh Liberation war, says a press release.
World renowned German band Scorpions and Bangladesh's noted band Chirkut performed in the event with the theme 'Let The Music Speak' which was held there on Friday evening last (May 6).
The money earned from this concert will be spent in support of cyber security for children of low and middle-income countries.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, National Parliament Members Shamim Osman, Nurul Islam, Nahid Khan and Aparajita Haque, veteran singer Kaderi Kibria, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority managing director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Walton's Senior Executive Director Anisur Rahman Mollick were among others present at the concert.
Thousands of audience were impressed by the magical melodies of the Scorpions and Chirkut bands. The 14,000-seat auditorium was full and their Joy Bangla slogan once again recalled the memory of 71's historic Concert for Bangladesh.
Important places including Times Square of NY were decorated with attractive billboards, banners and festoons with the logos of Walton and other sponsoring organizations marking the event while the concert was attended by people from different countries including Bangladeshi expats living in the USA.
The historic Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971 supporting Bangladesh's then liberation war was featured George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Ravi Shankar, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell and Badfinger.
Thanking the ICT division for organizing the concert on the golden jubilee of independence, Anisur Rahman Mollick in this connection said: The Concert for Bangladesh at the Madison Square Garden is one of the important segments of the history of our liberation war and Walton is proud to be associated with such event.
This concert presented the development and strength of Bangladesh before the world. Walton authorities are delighted to be here to showcase the unprecedented progress of Bangladesh in the electronics and technology manufacturing industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Eid re-union
NCC Bank promotes Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD
India to invite financial bids for SCI sale by Sept
LPG price tops Rs 1,000 mark in many India cities
Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings
EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo
Thai for boosting people-to-people ties with Bangladesh


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft