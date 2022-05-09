Bangladesh ICT Div, Walton organise Golden Jubilee Concert in NY



A moment of 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' held at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

The concert was held to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was also organised to pay tribute to the Concert for Bangladesh, organised by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, to woo global support for the then ongoing Bangladesh Liberation war, says a press release.

World renowned German band Scorpions and Bangladesh's noted band Chirkut performed in the event with the theme 'Let The Music Speak' which was held there on Friday evening last (May 6).

The money earned from this concert will be spent in support of cyber security for children of low and middle-income countries.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, National Parliament Members Shamim Osman, Nurul Islam, Nahid Khan and Aparajita Haque, veteran singer Kaderi Kibria, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority managing director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Walton's Senior Executive Director Anisur Rahman Mollick were among others present at the concert.

Thousands of audience were impressed by the magical melodies of the Scorpions and Chirkut bands. The 14,000-seat auditorium was full and their Joy Bangla slogan once again recalled the memory of 71's historic Concert for Bangladesh.

Important places including Times Square of NY were decorated with attractive billboards, banners and festoons with the logos of Walton and other sponsoring organizations marking the event while the concert was attended by people from different countries including Bangladeshi expats living in the USA.

The historic Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971 supporting Bangladesh's then liberation war was featured George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Ravi Shankar, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell and Badfinger.

Thanking the ICT division for organizing the concert on the golden jubilee of independence, Anisur Rahman Mollick in this connection said: The Concert for Bangladesh at the Madison Square Garden is one of the important segments of the history of our liberation war and Walton is proud to be associated with such event.

This concert presented the development and strength of Bangladesh before the world. Walton authorities are delighted to be here to showcase the unprecedented progress of Bangladesh in the electronics and technology manufacturing industry.









