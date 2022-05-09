Two gantry cranes added to Ctg port equipment fleet



CHATTOGRAM, May 8: Two key gantry cranes (QGC) and three rubber tire gantry (RTG) for fast and safe container handling, have been added to Chattogram port.Port officials and users said this will speed up container handling at Chattogram port. Vessel Zen Hua 12, carrying these container handling equipment, docked at berth number 5 of the port's New Mooring Container Terminal on Saturday .Port Secretary Mohammad Omar Faruq said, 'Two new QGC's and three RTG's made in China have arrived at the port. After unloading, fitting and trial, these will go into operation as soon as possible. This will speed up the handling of ships and containers in the port.'According to sources, the first gantry crane was added to the CCT of Chattogram port in 2005. Then in 2017 and 2018 gantry cranes were brought for NCT 2, 3 and 4 berths.