Monday, 9 May, 2022
Forex reserves slide to $42b as import bills rise

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Forex reserves slide to $42b as import bills rise

Forex reserves slide to $42b as import bills rise

Although remittances have slightly increased before Eid-ul-FItr, the cost of imports has increased a lot more due to higher commodity prices in international market. As a result, the central bank is gradually losing reserves.
After paying a record import bills, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have come down to below $42 billion. On Thursday, the first working day after Eid, Bangladesh Bank (BB) paid the Asian Clearing Union's (ACU) import bills of $2.24 billion for the March-April period.
Needless to say, Bangladesh has never paid such high amount of ACUs bills before. The reserves hit the lowest in 18 months or in a year and a half. Earlier, in November 2020, the reserve was $41.26 billion.
By international standards, a country must have at least three months' worth of foreign exchange reserves to cover import costs. The current reserves can be used to cover five months of imports bills as per the import cost of last January and February.
Even though a high reserve is helpful to attract foreign investments and get credit from international donor agencies, a reserve equivalent to a country's three months import payment capacity is good enough, Bangladesh Bank executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer on Sunday.
In the context, the present reserve at $ 41 billion is not low rather it is comfortable for Bangladesh, Serajul said. 'Our reserve is far better than any other SAARC countries except India and that's why I do not see anything to be worried about,' the executive director said.
Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank said: "Prices of all kinds of commodities, including capital equipment and industrial raw materials, are rising as the economy recovers from the shock of Covid-19. Rising prices of fuel oil and food products have also pushed up our import costs. So, the reserve is declining."
The country's foreign exchange reserve reached a record high of $ 48.06 billion in August 2021. The massive growth in import payments and a major decline in remittance earnings were the reasons behind the country's reserve erosion. BB data showed that the country's import payments grew by 46.7 per cent year-on-year in the July-February period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022.
Economists and central bank officials believe that the main reason for this is the increase in the country's import cost, decrease in the flow of remittance and sales of US dollars in banks.
"It is only natural that reserves will decrease if imports increase and there is nothing to worry about. There is still a fairly satisfactory level of reserves," said Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI). "However, now we have to reduce imports and focus on increasing remittances and export earnings," he added.
Reserves were steadily rising for several years, breaking one record after another. Due to a slowdown in imports and rising remittance and export earnings during the pandemic, reserves crossed the $48.04 billion mark on August 24 last year, the highest ever in the history of Bangladesh.
According to the central bank's data, from July-February of the current fiscal year 2021-22, the import of various commodities was worth $58.77 billion, which is 46.70 percent more than the same period of the last fiscal year.
On the other hand, Bangladesh bank's latest released data on remittances for the last ten months (July-April) said that the expatriates have sent remittances of $17.30 billion dollars, which is 16.24 percent less than the same period last year.
But the good news is that the boom in export trade continues. In nine months (July-March), Bangladesh earned $38.60 billion by exporting various products, which is 33.41 percent more than the same period last year.
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are currently members of ACU. The bills for the products that Bangladesh imports from these countries have to be paid through ACU every two months.


