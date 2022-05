Central Vice-president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and former MP of Brahmanbaria-5 constituency Advocate Shah Zikrul Ahmed passed away on Saturday at 10:20pm.

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Gopalganj at 73, said his family.

He was taken to the hospital after falling sick. Later, he died while undergoing treatment.